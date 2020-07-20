Delta Proposes Pilot Pay Cuts to Avoid Furloughs for a Year

Per a CNBC report, Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL has proposed a 15% cut to pilots’ minimum pays in order to avoid furloughs for a year.



With air travel demand way below year-ago levels amid coronavirus concerns, the airline is focusing on cost cuts which require rightsizing its network to align with the current demand scenario. To this end, Delta sent potential furlough notices to more than 2,500 pilots. According to a memo from John Laughter, Delta’s senior vice president of flight operations, more than 1,700 pilots have volunteered to take up early retirements. In total, more than 17,000 of Delta’s approximate 90,000 employees have opted for buyouts or early retirement options, besides thousands of others signing up for temporary leaves, per CEO Ed Bastian. However, the airline is “still overstaffed in some areas of the business.”



Before considering involuntary separations to address this overstaffing, Delta, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), plans to first exhaust other possible options. Notably, U.S. airlines, including Delta, which have received government payroll support under the CARES Act, are prohibited from laying off or reducing salaries of employees through Sep 30. Airlines have been hinting at the need to resort to involuntary layoffs post Sep 30, given the slump in travel demand as coronavirus concerns continue. United Airlines UAL, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), sent notices to approximately 36,000 U.S.-based employees about possible furloughs that may take place on or after Oct 1.

The already weak demand situation has been worsened by the spike in coronavirus cases in some parts of the United States and new quarantine rules. Delta, which had previously planned to add 1000 flights a day in August considering the modest improvement in demand that followed with easing travel restrictions, now expects to add only 500 flights a day next month as the uptick in travel demand faded with the surge in COVID-19 cases.



As for the pay cut proposal put forward by Delta, the pilots’ union wants the carrier to first offer partially paid leaves of absence. The Air Line Pilots Association spokesman Christopher Riggins stated that it is “not in a position to even consider” the proposal.



Meanwhile, on the pay cut proposal, Laughter stated, “Our approach is to spread the work of a smaller airline among all our pilots to preserve all jobs – that would be unheard of in our history.” He further added, “But we cannot do it only with voluntary options such as [voluntary early out programs] and paid leaves.”



