Delta Plans to Reinstate More Than 50 International Services

Delta Air Lines Inc DAL plans to resume more than 50 international flights for winter 2020 and summer 2021 as air-travel demand gradually improves and travel restrictions ease.



The airline will resume daily services between Seattle, WA and Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai. In April 2021, the carrier expects to restart flights connecting Minneapolis, MN with Seoul-Incheon. Delta also intends to expand its footprint in Japan by offering service from seven U.S. cities to Haneda, Tokyo by summer 2021.



In China too, the carrier expects to boost service in response to uptick in demand. The Atlanta, GA-based carrier currently operates four weekly flights to Shanghai from Detroit, MI and Seattle. It expects to increase flights between these routes, subject to government approval. Additionally, in summer 2021, Delta plans to operate daily services connecting Shanghai with Detroit, Seattle and Los Angeles, as well as daily flights between Sea-Tac and Beijing’s new Daxing Airport, subject to government approval. Further, the airline plans to bring back daily service between Los Angeles and Sydney in 2021.

This September, Delta plans to reinstate flights between Atlanta and Lagos; Boston, MA and London-Heathrow as well as those connecting New York-JFK with Accra, Barcelona, Madrid and Rome. Additionally, in October, the carrier will add services between New York-JFK and Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Zurich and Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Flights between Boston and Paris will be reinstated in November. The carrier will also add back services to Paris from its focus cities of Cincinnati, OH and Raleigh-Durham, NC.



After months of international flight suspensions due to coronavirus-led travel restrictions, this gradual resumption of international services is encouraging. To attract passengers, Delta is undertaking significant safety measures such as using state-of-the-art air-circulation systems that filter more than 99.99% of particles, including viruses. The carrier is also blocking all middle seats through Jan 6, 2021, simultaneously putting a cap on the number of passengers per flight.

