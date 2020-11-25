US Markets
Delta pilots vote for pay cuts in deal that avoids furloughs through 2022

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N pilots voted in favor of a deal that avoids furloughs through Jan. 1, 2022 in exchange for pay cuts, a union representing the pilots said on Wednesday.

