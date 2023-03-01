Delta pilots ratify new contract - union

Adds more details

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Pilots at Delta Air Lines DAL.N have ratified a new contract that includes over $7 billion in cumulative increases in pay and benefits over four years, their union said on Wednesday.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said that 78% of Delta pilots voted in favor of the contract.

The new contract provides a 34% cumulative pay increase as well as improvements to the quality of life, vacations and benefits for the Atlanta-based carrier's 15,000 pilots, ALPA said.

It will come into effect on March 2.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-312-408-8537; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.