Delta pilots open voting for strike authorization as contract negotiations fail

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Pilots of Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N on Friday opened voting for authorizing a strike, saying that negotiations with the U.S. airline for a new contract had failed to produce an "industry-leading" agreement.

