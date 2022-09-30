Commodities
Delta pilots open voting for strike authorization as contract negotiations fail

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Pilots of Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N on Friday opened voting for authorizing a strike, saying that negotiations with the U.S. airline for a new contract had failed to produce an "industry-leading" agreement.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

