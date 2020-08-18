Delta partners with CVS Health for rapid COVID-19 tests

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N said on Tuesday it has partnered with CVS Health Corp CVS.N to use its rapid-response nasal-swab test to detect the novel coronavirus among its flight crew.

The airline said the CVS Health Return Ready tests, used for workplaces and college campuses, are being overseen by a CVS clinician at Delta hub crew lounges and take less than 15 minutes to diagnose.

Delta had previously partnered with the Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N to test employees for active COVID-19 and antibodies.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

