Delta Lithium’s Director Increases Stake with Options Acquisition

Delta Lithium Limited announced a significant change in director Steve Kovac’s interest, as he acquired 1,000,000 unlisted options through the company’s options plan. This move, approved at the recent AGM, reflects a strategic enhancement of Kovac’s stake in the company, indicating potential future growth and investor interest.

