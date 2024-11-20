News & Insights

Delta Lithium Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

November 20, 2024 — 01:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Delta Lithium Limited announced a change in the holdings of Director Tim Manners, with the lapse of 41,667 options set to expire on November 18, 2024, while his holdings of ordinary shares and other options remain unchanged. This adjustment in director’s interests is a routine update for investors monitoring company leadership’s stake in Delta Lithium.

