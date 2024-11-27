Delta Lithium Limited Updates Director’s Stock Interests

Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Delta Lithium Limited announced a significant change in the interests of its director, James Croser, with the acquisition of 2.6 million unlisted performance rights. This change reflects the company’s strategic adjustments under the Delta Lithium Performance Rights Plan, following shareholder approval. Such developments may influence investor perceptions and the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:DLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.