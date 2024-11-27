Delta Lithium Limited Updates on Director’s Securities

Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Delta Lithium Limited announced a change in the securities interest of its director, Tim Manners, who was granted 1,000,000 unlisted options under the company’s Options Plan. These options, approved at the recent AGM, will expire on November 26, 2027, reflecting strategic moves in the company’s executive stock options.

For further insights into AU:DLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.