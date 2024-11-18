Delta Lithium Limited Expands ASX Quotation

Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Delta Lithium Limited has announced the quotation of 2,834,650 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move, effective from November 18, 2024, is expected to garner attention from investors keen on the dynamic lithium market. The issuance highlights Delta Lithium’s strategic steps to capitalize on growing demand.

