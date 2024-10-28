News & Insights

Delta Lithium Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Delta Lithium Limited has announced its annual general meeting on November 27, 2024, at The University Club of WA, where shareholders will review the company’s financial reports and vote on the adoption of the remuneration report. The meeting will provide investors with an opportunity to engage with the company’s management and discuss future strategies. Shareholders are encouraged to participate through proxy voting if they cannot attend in person.

