Delta Lithium Director Increases Stake with New Options

Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Delta Lithium Limited announced a change in the interests of its director, Nader El Sayed, with the acquisition of 1,000,000 unlisted options through the Delta Lithium Options Plan. This adjustment follows shareholder approval at the recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting an increase in El Sayed’s indirect holdings in the company.

For further insights into AU:DLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.