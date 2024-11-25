Delta Lithium Announces Director Departure

Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Delta Lithium Limited announced that Chris Ellison will no longer serve as a director starting November 2024. The notice provides information on Ellison’s interests in securities, though no specific holdings were disclosed. This update is crucial for investors tracking leadership changes and their potential impact on the company’s stock performance.

