Delta in talks to delay 40 Airbus jet deliveries - Bloomberg News

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N is in talks with Airbus SE AIR.PA to delay at least 40 aircraft deliveries scheduled for this year, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Delta also plans to raise $750 million from a sale-leaseback deal for nine of the remaining Airbus jetliners scheduled to be handed over, according to the report.

Delta declined to comment on "industry rumor or speculation".

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

