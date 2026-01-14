Delta Hit Turbulence in Q4—Now Comes the Opportunity

Delta Air Lines' (NYSE: DAL) stock price tumbled following its Q4 fiscal year 2025 earnings release, creating a buying opportunity. The tumble is a buying opportunity because the tepid guidance, viewed as cautious by analysts, calls for sustained growth, acceleration, and margin strength, underpinning a robust capital return.

Delta is firing on all cylinders, posting record results—including strong free cash flow—and projecting continued momentum. The tepid guidance and volatility it caused are nothing more than near-term turbulence; the uptrend that began in 2025 remains intact, and fresh highs are likely in 2026.

Delta’s Record Quarter Drives Record Cash Flow and Debt Reduction

Delta Air Lines had a strong quarter, with its mild 1.2% revenue growth outperforming estimates by 200 basis points and compounded by margin strength. The company reported softness in domestic markets, as expected, tied to the government shutdown, offset by strengths across all other categories. International, consumer, loyalty, and business are standout segments, expected to underpin growth in 2026.

The margin picture is mixed: Delta maintained operational quality despite higher costs and softer fares, but earnings fell short of analyst expectations. Still, adjusted EPS of $1.55 met company forecasts, matching last year’s result and supporting continued balance sheet improvements and dividend payments.

Guidance is favorable, if less than analysts had hoped for. The company forecasts 5% to 7% revenue growth in Q1 2026, compounded by wider margins. The full-year adjusted earnings forecast is 20% growth, which may be cautious given the trends. Not only are oil prices expected to remain depressed, but tailwinds, linked to fiscal and monetary policy, are expected to form that will drive business across segments, including Delta’s higher-margin premium businesses.

Delta Reduces Debt and Pays Investors: Distribution Increase is Expected

Delta’s record operating and free cash flow enabled it to pay down debt, reducing its leverage ratio to just over 2.0x, putting it on track to reach long-term targets within only a few quarters. The cash flow also enabled dividend payments that annualize to approximately 1.05% as of mid-January while bolstering the outlook for distribution increases. The company is on track to align its payment with the pre-COVID-19 payout level, a move that would increase distribution by 100% and yield to investors by 100 basis points.

Analysts expressed some concern about tepid earnings growth in 2026, but the group moved past it quickly. Tepid earnings growth (relatively speaking) is linked to increased investment and the purchase of Dreamliner models. The fleet expansion and update are viewed as a catalyst, aligning with the expansion of high-margin services and earnings strength in subsequent years. The takeaway is that consensus among the 24 analysts tracked by MarketBeat held firm at Buy, 100% of analysts rate the stock as a Buy, and the price target trend leads to an above-consensus price point and fresh stock price highs.

Delta Air Lines Stock Action at Turning Point

Delta Air Lines' stock price is consolidating in January and setting up for its next move. The question is whether it will correct, move sideways, or increase, and higher prices are likely because of earnings growth, cash flow, and capital returns. However, there is a risk that this market will pull back to $65 or lower before rebounding and setting its new high. Until then, support is indicated near the $67.50 level, aligned with prior highs, and may serve as the springboard to even higher prices.

