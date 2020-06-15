Commodities
DAL

Delta has received approval from Shanghai govt to resume flights

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Delta Air Lines has received approval from the Shanghai government to resume flights from June 18, a company spokeswoman said on Monday, paving the way for the carrier to resume services to China after months of suspension due to COVID-19.

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N has received approval from the Shanghai government to resume flights from June 18, a company spokeswoman said on Monday, paving the way for the carrier to resume services to China after months of suspension due to COVID-19.

It is still awaiting for the decision from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on how many flights it can resume and when it can do so, the airline said.

Delta has filed an application to operate two weekly flights from Seattle to Shanghai via Seoul, it said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular