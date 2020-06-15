Delta has received approval from Shanghai govt to resume flights

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N has received approval from the Shanghai government to resume flights from June 18, a company spokeswoman said on Monday, paving the way for the carrier to resume services to China after months of suspension due to COVID-19.

It is still awaiting for the decision from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on how many flights it can resume and when it can do so, the airline said.

Delta has filed an application to operate two weekly flights from Seattle to Shanghai via Seoul, it said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

