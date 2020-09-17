Delta Exchange Claims First With Crypto Options Settled in Tether Stablecoin
Cryptocurrency derivatives platform Delta Exchange now offers put and call options contracts settled in the stablecoin tether (USDT).
- Calling the news an industry first, the Singapore-based firm also said Thursday itâs one of just four crypto exchanges to offer a full order book for puts and calls.
- The options contracts will be offered for trading on bitcoin (BTC) ether (ETH), Chainlink (LINK) and Binance coin (BNB) with daily, weekly and monthly maturities.
- Options contracts give holders the right to buy or sell the underlying asset at a set price on a set date in the future.
- Unlike futures, a holder of an options contract is not required to buy or sell the asset if they choose not to do so â hence the name.
- Delta Exchange CEO Pankaj Balani said the options market is an âintegral partâ of the derivatives ecosystem and he expects daily turnover on his platform to surpass futures demand in the next six to nine months.
- The new call and put options, which are expected to attract retail and institutional traders alike, are available from today.
See also: Delta Exchange Predicts $40 Price for COMP Ahead of Governance Token Deluge
Related Stories
- Societe Generale to Use as Many as Five Blockchains in Capital Markets Trials
- Alibaba on Track to Be the Largest Blockchain Patent Holder by End of 2020: Study
- Bitcoin Falls Back Below $11K as Markets Doubt Fedâs Ability to Boost Inflation
- Libra Association Hires Former HSBC CEO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.