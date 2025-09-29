Delta Electronics (TWSE:2308) Price Target Increased by 13.17% to 911.31

The average one-year price target for Delta Electronics (TWSE:2308) has been revised to NT$911.31 / share. This is an increase of 13.17% from the prior estimate of NT$805.23 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$540.35 to a high of NT$1,260.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.47% from the latest reported closing price of NT$848.00 / share.

Delta Electronics Maintains 0.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.76%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Electronics. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2308 is 0.66%, an increase of 6.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 269,857K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,867K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,780K shares , representing a decrease of 10.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2308 by 51.31% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,455K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,625K shares , representing a decrease of 8.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2308 by 46.71% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 17,475K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,279K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2308 by 4.01% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 15,331K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,114K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2308 by 1.06% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 15,223K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,998K shares , representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2308 by 71.84% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

