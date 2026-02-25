Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company (DLEGF) Price Target Increased by 123.53% to 7.19

The average one-year price target for Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company (OTCPK:DLEGF) has been revised to $7.19 / share. This is an increase of 123.53% from the prior estimate of $3.22 dated January 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.38 to a high of $9.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 270.50% from the latest reported closing price of $1.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLEGF is 0.13%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 116,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,572K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,815K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLEGF by 46.58% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,828K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,858K shares , representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLEGF by 41.09% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 6,220K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,815K shares , representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLEGF by 47.41% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,936K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,464K shares , representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLEGF by 40.68% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,961K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,450K shares , representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLEGF by 21.23% over the last quarter.

