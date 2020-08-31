Delta drops domestic change fees, following move by United

CHICAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N said on Monday it is permanently dropping domestic change fees, mirroring an announcement by rival United Airlines UAL.O on Sunday in a push to woo back travelers.

Delta said the elimination of change fees is effective immediately and includes tickets purchased for travel within the United States, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands for all tickets except basic economy.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chris Reese)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

