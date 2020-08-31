Commodities
Delta drops domestic change fees, following move by United

Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Delta Air Lines said on Monday it is permanently dropping domestic change fees, mirroring an announcement by rival United Airlines on Sunday in a push to woo back travelers.

Delta said the elimination of change fees is effective immediately and includes tickets purchased for travel within the United States, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands for all tickets except basic economy.

