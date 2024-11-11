News & Insights

Delta Drone International Plans December Shareholder Meeting

November 11, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

Delta Drone International Ltd has announced a General Meeting for shareholders on December 12, 2024, at its registered office in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting documents online and submit proxy votes by December 10, 2024, to ensure participation. This move towards digital communication highlights the company’s commitment to efficient and modern shareholder engagement.

