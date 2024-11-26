Delta Drone International Director Bolsters Stake Amid Growth Plans

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.
Delta Drone International Ltd announced a change in the interest of its director, Chris Clark, who has acquired 2,307,692 ordinary fully paid shares through participation in a Share Purchase Plan. This acquisition increases his total holdings, reflecting a significant personal investment in the company’s future performance. Such moves can often influence investor sentiment and stock market dynamics regarding the company’s prospects.
