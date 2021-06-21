Delta (DAL) to Start Flying to South Africa Again From August

In line with its efforts to rebuild international demand, Delta Air Lines DAL will resume its non-stop flights to South Africa shortly, after more than a yearlong coronavirus-induced hiatus.

In a bid to restart flying to the country, this Atlanta, GA-based carrier will resume services (thrice a week) between Atlanta and Johannesburg on Aug 1.

Delta will ply Airbus A350-900 jets to operate flights on this route. These will be one of the newest additions to Delta’s fleet that will serve the flight operations between the United States and South Africa.

Notably, the aircraft is equipped with all modern facilities like large seat-back entertainment screens and high-capacity overhead bins. Delta’s flights to Johannesburg are operated in partnership with the likes of Virgin Atlantic. One can also reach South Africa through Delta’s hubs in Paris and Amsterdam.

In fact, Delta’s decision to resume operations to South Africa implies that flights to all the African markets that the carrier had served prior to the pandemic will be restored. Notably, the carrier currently operates nearly 20 flights to its African markets per week. As part of its aim to normalize African operations, Delta will restart its four-time weekly service to Lagos from the John F. Kennedy International Airport on Jul 8.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Delta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Landstar System LSTR, Triton International Limited TRTN and Herc Holdings HRI. While Herc Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Triton and Landstar carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.



The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”



Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.



Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.