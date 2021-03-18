Delta (DAL) to Start COVID-Tested Flights to Rome, Milan

In a bid to facilitate travel to Italy during these coronavirus-ravaged times, Delta Air Lines DAL intends to commence quarantine free flights from New York-JFK to Milan on Apr 2, 2021. Similar flights from New York-JFK to Rome will operate from a day earlier.

By quarantine free it is implied that passengers travelling to the Italian destinations on these flights, which will operate through Jun 30, 2021, will be able to avoid the mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival in Rome or Milan.

However, for escaping the 14-day isolation period, which is usually required following an entry in Italy, passengers will have to test negative for COVID-19 thrice, twice before departure and once after landing in Milan Malpensa or Rome Fiumicino.

Per the protocol, passengers will have to undergo a COVID Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test of not more than 72 hours before departure from New York-JFK. They will also have to go through a rapid test, which will be administered at the airport before boarding the flight for Rome or Milan. Finally, the passengers will have to take another rapid test on arrival.

Notably, the flights connecting New York-JFK with Milan will initially operate four times a week in April. However, May 2 onward, these will be operated daily. Similarly, flights on the New York-JFK- Rome route will operate thrice a week from Apr 1. Meanwhile, the frequency will increase to four times a week in May before operating on a daily basis in June.

Importantly, the concept of COVID-tested flights is nothing new to Delta. Notably, this Atlanta-based carrier in conjunction with Alitalia has been operating similar flights between Atlanta and Rome since December 2020. Also, from the same month, Delta and partner KLM are operating flights between Atlanta and Amsterdam.

