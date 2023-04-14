Delta (DAL) to Resume Flights From London Gatwick to JFK

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL has announced the resumption of its daily non-stop flights from London Gatwick to New York-John F. Kennedy International ("JFK") airport.

Notably, Delta is returning to London Gatwick after a long gap of 15 years, and the comeback of the airline coincides with its 45th anniversary of serving the UK-U.S. market.

Nicolas Ferri, Delta’s vice president of Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India, stated, “Delta started flying to the UK 45 years ago this month at Gatwick and so it is fitting that we are restarting our operations from Gatwick to the United States.”

He added, “On board, customers will discover an elevated service and special touches to make their journey memorable.”

The London Gatwick to New York-JFK route will provide access to destinations across North America, including cities like New Orleans, Nashville and Miami, and California’s beaches in Los Angeles and San Diego. Other popular tourist destinations include San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Seattle.

The route is expected to serve the British economy equally well by providing access to tourist destinations like London, Brighton and Cambridge. All these tourist destinations can be easily reached by train from Gatwick.

Delta is gearing up to offer its customers an upgraded travel experience. Comforts start from enhanced Boeing 767-300 aircraft featuring Delta cabin experiences to fully flat-bed seats in Delta One to Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

