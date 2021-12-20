Delta (DAL) to Relaunch New York-Stockholm Service in 2022

Delta Air Lines DAL will begin new service to Stockholm, Sweden from New York-JFK in summer 2022. This marks a relaunch of the service, which was last operated by the carrier in 2017.



This nonstop service will be operational daily, beginning Jun 1, 2022. Following the commencement of this new service, Delta’s capacity will increase more than 100% on its European routes next summer from the comparable period in 2021. The carrier plans to operate up to 70 daily flights to 21 European destinations next summer.



Nicolas Ferri, Delta’s vice president – EMEAI, said, “Since the U.S. reopened to international visitors last month, we have seen increased demand for travel with many already planning their 2022 summer holidays.” Ferri added, “We’re looking forward to bringing our award-winning service and new flight experience back to Sweden as well as facilitating more travel and trade between our nations through this service.”

Amid healthy travel demand, Delta recently raised its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and provided a bullish update for 2022. The airline said that it was seeing limited impact from the Omicron variant in the ongoing quarter. However, DAL gave a heads up of softening international bookings due to fresh travel restrictions.

