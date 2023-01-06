Delta (DAL) to Offer Free Wi-Fi Service on More Flights

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL has announced plans to offer free Wi-Fi services across the majority of its U.S. flights. This latest proposal is expected to be effective from February 2023.

To get the accessibility, customers must have an account in Delta’s SkyMiles frequent-flyer program, which is free to join. Passengers can connect any number of devices to the inflight Wi-Fi. More than 500 planes are expected to get equipped with the free Wi-Fi service as of Feb 1.

Ed Bastian, chief executive officer of Delta, made this announcement at the CES technology trade show yesterday. He added, “People want to be connected, and the fact that airlines can’t connect in the sky is something that I felt we had to figure out.”

By 2023-end, DAL aims to integrate more than 700 planes with high-speed, satellite-based broadband service from T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS. Further, the company aims to expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024. The service will use equipment from Viasat, Inc. VSAT, a U.S.-based satellite broadband provider.

Nowadays, various airline companies have already started improving their Internet connectivity on their planes to help passengers stay connected or enjoy entertainment on their electronic gadgets while traveling. However, these services are usually chargeable.

Apart from DAL, New York-based JetBlue Airways JBLU offers free Wi-Fi service to passengers. We believe Delta Airlines’ latest plans to offer free Wi-Fi service to various U.S. flights should attract more passengers and strengthen its competitive position.

Currently, Delta carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of Delta have gained 17.8% over the past six months, outperforming the 6.5% surge of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.