Delta (DAL) to Keep Middle Seats Vacant Through April 2021

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL announced the extension of its middle seat blocking policy through the end of April 2021, as coronavirus concerns continue unabated, making people wary of air travel.



Previously, the airline had planned to block middle seats and limit capacity through Mar 30, 2021. Management at the Atlanta, GA-based carrier stated that they will “continue to reassess seat blocking in relation to case transmission and vaccination rates, while bringing back products and services in ways that instill trust in the health and safety of everyone on board”. Notably, the carrier has been keeping its middle seats vacant since last April to ensure passenger safety.



Delta’s decision to continue blocking middle seats sets it apart from fellow airline players like Southwest Airlines LUV, JetBlue Airways JBLU and American Airlines AAL, which have done away with the protocol. Effective Dec 1, 2020, Southwest started selling all its seats. In fact, with the opening up of all its seats, the carrier estimates its December revenues to have been boosted by around $80 million. Meanwhile, JetBlue began operating flights to full capacity from Jan 8, 2021 onward. On the other hand, American Airlines had been operating flights at 100% capacity ever since last July.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

While air-travel demand has improved from the dramatic lows, it is significantly weak when compared with 2019 levels. However, the recovery in travel demand is expected to pick up pace, thanks to the roll out of the coronavirus vaccines.



Each of the stocks mentioned above carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Free Stock Analysis Report



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.