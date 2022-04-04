Delta (DAL) to Introduce Its Airbus A321neo Next Month

To modernize its fleet, Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL announced that it will start operating its first of 155 new Airbus A321neo aircraft from May 20, 2022. The debut flight using a new aircraft will take off from Delta's Boston hub and head for San Fransisco. In the coming months, Delta will further expand flight services on the Airbus A321neo plane to include destinations like Denver, San Diego and Seattle. While flights to Seattle will begin operating on Aug 11, services to San Diego and Denver will commence from Aug 20.

The Airbus A321neo being the latest addition to Delta is a fuel-efficient new-generation aircraft to help reinforce the airline’s position as an industry leader in executing environmentally-sustainable endeavors. Further, it enhances and elevates the passenger experience through the carrier's many investments in cabin configurations and products. Equipped with a total seating capacity of 194 (20 customers in First Class, 42 in Delta Comfort+ and 132 in the Main Cabin), the new jets will be deployed primarily across Delta’s extensive domestic network.

Delta will operate up to 155 daily nonstop flights to 53 locations this summer (more than 20% increase in capacity since its pre-pandemic peak in October 2019). By mid-August, Delta will serve each of Boston’s 20 most popular markets nonstop, including a nonstop service to five additional sites, namely Tel Aviv, Athens, Baltimore, Denver and San Diego.

Currently, DAL has purchase commitments for a total of 155 A321neos and will take delivery of these aircraft through 2027, mainly from the Airbus US Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, AL. Delta now has 235 new aircraft purchase commitments, including both widebody and narrowbody jets. This strengthens its strategic fleet objectives to streamline operations and drive productivity in a much sustainable fashion.

Such customer-friendly fleet-modernization exercises are expected to attract more and more traffic, thereby aiding top-line growth.

