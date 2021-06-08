Delta (DAL) to Boost French Footprint With Multiple Routes

In line with its efforts to rebuild international demand, Delta Air Lines DAL will resume flying to French destinations. The move comes after the French administration decided to re-open the country for leisure travel following more than a year's embargo on international travel induced by the coronavirus scare.

As a result of this decision, fully-vaccinated Americans (testing negative for COVID-19) may visit France from Jun 9. Following the relaxation of constraints, the existing flights operated by Delta that connect Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport to Atlanta (twice daily), New York-JFK (once a day) and Detroit (thrice a week) will remain operational.

In addition to the existing flights, Delta aims to include more services to Paris. Under the expansion plan to the French capital, this Atlanta, GA-based carrier, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), intends to start operating flights from Minneapolis/St. Paul and Boston on Jul 7 and Aug 5, respectively. While flights on the Paris-Minneapolis/St. Paul route will operate thrice a week, the ones connecting Paris with Boston will operate daily. Delta will also add the French city of Nice to its network. Flights connecting Nice and New York-JFK will be in service thrice a week starting Jul 8.

Notably, U.S. carriers including Delta intend to work on restoring international demand as European countries (France being the latest one) reopen borders for U.S. travelers. For example, Delta is already running flights to Iceland.Similarly, United Airlines UAL aims to resume services to Spain come July.

Notably, U.S. carriers including Delta, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines LUV and American Airlines AAL are already benefiting from the uptick in domestic leisure travel. The decision of many European countries to re-open is a bonus for the carriers and should boost internal traffic, augmenting their top lines in the process.

