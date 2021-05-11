Delta (DAL) to Begin Direct Flights to Croatia This Summer

With air-travel demand continuing to improve, Delta Air Lines DAL plans to launch a nonstop service connecting New York-JFK with Croatia’s Dubrovnik Airport, starting Jul 2. This marks the airline’s first nonstop service to Croatia. The service will be operational four times weekly.



As per Croatia’s travel rules, customers need to be either vaccinated, have a negative PCR test, or provide a recent proof of recovery from COVID-19 to be allowed quarantine-free entry into the country.



Delta will operate the Croatia service on the 226-seat Boeing 767-300 aircraft consisting of full-flat Delta One beds, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service.



Apart from this Croatia service, the Atlanta, GA-based carrier will add new flights and resume services to Reykjavík, Iceland and Athens, Greece from multiple gateways across the United States. Additionally, the airline will expand services to Alaska with 23 daily flights to Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka. It will also add more than 70 daily flights to Mountain West destinations like Bozeman, MT and Jackson Hole, WY. Further, Delta will offer nearly 90 daily flights to 78 Latin America and Caribbean leisure destinations. In total, the airline will operate approximately 4,000 daily flights to more than 200 domestic and over 50 international destinations this summer.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Delta carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corporation ARCB, C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and United Parcel Service UPS. While ArcBest and C.H. Robinson sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), UPS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest, C.H. Robinson and UPS have rallied more than 300%, 39% and 100% in a year’s time, respectively.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.