Delta (DAL) to Add Flights for Winter to Boost Connectivity

Delta Air Lines DAL is set to augment its winter 2024 offerings with increased flight services to destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean. The expansion involves the launch of routes from major hubs, including Atlanta, New York-JFK and Minneapolis/St. Paul, to popular tourist destinations, such as Barbados, Puerto Plata and Mazatlán, and increased flights to Curaçao.

Joe Esposito, Delta’s senior vice president of network planning, emphasizes the significance of the expanded schedule in providing customers with an extensive array of choices, totaling up to 1,000 weekly flights to diverse locations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The most notable additions will include daily service from Atlanta to Barbados starting from Nov 23, 2024, with Saturday-only flights from New York-JFK commencing from Dec 21. Additionally, daily service from Atlanta to Puerto Plata begins on Nov 23, whereas Minneapolis/St. Paul will see three times weekly flights to Mazatlán from Dec 21. Responding to growing interest, Delta will increase its flights to Curaçao from Saturday-only to daily services beginning from Nov 23.

These expansions will not only cater to customers' wanderlust but will also position Delta as a key player in connecting global travelers to these sought-after destinations. Delta's strategic move aligns with the expected resurgence in the travel industry as restrictions ease. Positive trends in travel demand can boost the airline's revenues and, consequently, its stock performance. Investors may view this expansion as a positive indicator of the airline's confidence in the recovery of the airline industry.

In conclusion, Delta's expansion into Latin America and the Caribbean reflects a proactive response to increasing travel demand. The move not only strengthens its market presence but also signals potential positive impacts on the DAL stock, given the stronger-than-expected rebound in air travel demand.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Delta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked airline companies are Air Canada ACDVF and SkyWest SKYW, both currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Air Canada is gaining from an uptick in passenger traffic. Recently, management announced plans to launch a year-round route between Montreal and Madrid. The service will commence in May 2024 as part of its expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule to cater to increased demand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACDVF’s 2024 earnings has increased 10.5% over the past 60 days.

SkyWest's fleet modernization efforts are commendable. Initiatives to reward its shareholders also bode well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has risen 1.5% in the past 60 days.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Canada (ACDVF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.