Delta (DAL) Starts Service at Salt Lake City's New Airport

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL launched the largest-ever Delta Sky Club at new Salt Lake City international airport (SLC). The club is designed to boost the overall travel experience for its passengers. It includes efficient baggage-handling system that accommodates luggage of all sizes and shapes and an outdoor Sky Deck. Notably, Delta started operating flights from Salt Lake City’s new airport.

The new SLC airport flaunts Delta’s newest and largest Delta Sky Club at 28,000 square feet. The club offers its guests view of the Wasatch Range. Moreover, they can enjoy facilities related to a 360-degree fireplace in the middle of the lounge on their journey through the Beehive State. The new 900,000-square-foot Concourse A accommodates 78 gates.

This project of Delta is a part of its $12 billion investment plan in U.S. airports (Los Angeles International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport) to modernize infrastructure and enhance its customers’ travel experience.

Delta is not the only carrier to devise ways and means to attract passengers in this coronavirus-ravaged scenario as passenger revenues have plummeted. Recently, JetBlue Airways JBLU announced 24 new non-stop services and also expand its Mint services in Newark and Los Angeles. Besides, Spirit Airlines SAVE announced plans of adding new routes to Las Vegas and Oakland from John Wayne Airport, in Orange County, CA. Sprit Airlines will operate the new daily nonstop flights from Nov 17, 2020. To boost travel demand, Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary Alaska Airlines also announced plans of adding new seasonal routes to Jackson Hole, WY.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.