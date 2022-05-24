Delta (DAL), SKY Express to Offer More Greece Flights From US

Delta Air Lines ( DAL ) recently announced an interline agreement with Greek carrier SKY Express to offer customers with more leisure travel destinations in Greece from North America. With continued improvement in air-travel demand, DAL’s initiatives to expand its operations should drive the top line.



To meet the anticipated surge in demand during the busy summer travel period, Delta is offering a record number of flights connecting Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA and New York-JFK with Athens, Greece.



As part of the agreement with SKY Express, effective May 19, Delta’s customers can avail of one its daily nonstop services to Athens. They can then connect to 34 popular destinations across Greece and Cyprus operated by SKY Express.

Perry Cantarutti, Delta’s senior vice president Alliances, said, “Greece is one of the most sought-after destinations this summer for American travelers and with trade and tourism flows increasing between our countries, Delta’s partnership with SKY Express gives our customers more versatility when it comes to planning the perfect Greek getaway.”



As part of the agreement, with a single Delta ticket, customers can have their bags checked seamlessly from North America to their final destination in Greece.

