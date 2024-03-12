Delta (DAL) Sees Boeing 737 MAX 10 Delivery Extension to 2027

Delta Air Lines DAL believes that the scrutiny currently being faced by Boeing BA from regulators will result in it getting deliveries of 737 Max 10 planes not before 2027. This was stated by Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian in an interview to Bloomberg.

We remind investors that DAL had announced in 2022 that it would buy 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 jets with options to buy another 30. At that time, it expected the planes to get delivered from 2025 onward. Delta, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently does not fly any of the MAX variants. This 737-10 model is Boeing's largest Max plane with a maximum seating capacity of 230 passengers.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Delivery from Boeing is being delayed as it strives to ensure that each of its planes meets all regulatory standards. We note that Boeing has been under the scanner ever since Alaska Airlines’ Ontario, CA-bound flight (1282) on Jan 5, 2024, saw a panel and window being blown out of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet shortly after takeoff from Portland, OR. Alaska Airlines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group ALK.

Following the scary mid-air incident, Federal Aviation Administration or FAA had ordered a temporary grounding of 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets across the globe for safety-related inspection. FAA lifted the above-mentioned order on Jan 24. The approval was contingent on new inspection and maintenance checks. FAA has clarified that Boeing is prohibited from expanding 737 MAX production or adding production lines until quality improvements are implemented.

We note that the ongoing crisis at Boeing has hurt the fleet-related plans of carriers other than Delta as well. In a regulatory filing, Southwest Airlines’ LUV management stated that it has been advised by Boeing to expect 46 737-8 jets in 2024, compared with the earlier expectation of 79 737 MAX jets, which included 58 MAX 8 planes.

Moreover, Southwest Airlines does not assume any Boeing 737 MAX 7 planes to get delivered this year. LUV continues to assume that no 737 MAX 7 plane will be placed into service in 2024 based on the current certification status.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.