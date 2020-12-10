Delta (DAL) Scraps Change Fees for International Travel

Delta Air Lines DAL has permanently scraped change fees for international travel originating from North America, with immediate effect. The move is aimed at attracting customers amid the coronavirus-led suppressed demand scenario.



Additionally, the airline is waiving change fees for all domestic and international tickets purchased through Mar 30, 2021 in order to make it easier for customers to change travel plans during the holiday season. We remind investors that Delta had already made it clear that it would keep middle seats blocked and limit onboard capacity through Mar 30, 2021, in order to ensure passenger safety.



While the policy of elimination of change fess for international travel is also applicable on flights operated by joint ventures and Delta’s codeshare partners, it is not applicable for Basic Economy tickets.

Previously, in August, the carrier announced the elimination of change fees for travel within the United States, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. This policy also excluded traveling on Basic Economy tickets.



Delta’s removal of change fess on international flying resembles a similar measure taken by American Airlines AAL in November. Effective Nov 19, American Airlines has eliminated change fees for First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Main Cabin (except Basic Economy) tickets for all long-haul international flying taking place from North or South America. Previously, the airline announced theremoval of change fees on majority of the domestic and short-haul international flying.



Both Delta and American Airlines carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Landstar System LSTR and United Parcel Service UPS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Landstar and UPS have gained more than 29% and 68% in the last six months, respectively.

