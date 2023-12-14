Delta (DAL) Reveals Bullish Expectations for Winter Travel

Delta Air Lines DAL expects to attract huge traffic in the upcoming winter holiday period, just like it did in the Thanksgiving holiday period last month. Buoyed by the Thanksgiving traffic, November turned out to be the strongest month in 2023 for the carrier. A similar strong performance in the winter holidays would help DAL close the year on a healthy note.

Riding on the buoyant air-travel demand scenario, Delta expects 9 million people to avail of its flights during the winter holiday travel period (Dec 21, 2023-Jan 7, 2024). In the event of the air traffic projection coming true, Delta’s fourth-quarter 2023 results would be boosted. The airline company has added routes to broaden its network to meet the anticipated demand swell during winter.

In the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday period, 6.4 million customers flew on DAL flights between Nov 17 and Nov 28. The performance was in line with DAL’s expectation of attracting 6.2-6.4 million passengers to avail of its flights in the Nov 17-Nov 28 timeframe. During the period, there were five days when no flight operated by Delta and Delta Connection carriers were canceled. Such a day is known as brand day. There have been 30 brand days so far in the current year at DAL, with 10 of them being in November.

Driven by the upbeat air traffic scenario, DAL shares have gained 15.2% over the past month, outperforming its industry’s 11.3% uptick.



