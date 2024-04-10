Delta (DAL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported $13.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Delta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Available seat miles - Consolidated : 65,542 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65,159.92 million.

: 65,542 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 65,159.92 million. Adjusted - Total unit revenues - TRASM : 19.17 cents compared to the 19.09 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 19.17 cents compared to the 19.09 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger Revenue Per Available Seat Mile : 16.98 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17.06 cents.

: 16.98 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17.06 cents. Passenger Load Factor : 83% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 83.8%.

: 83% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 83.8%. Adjusted- Average fuel price per gallon : $2.76 versus $2.66 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.76 versus $2.66 estimated by four analysts on average. Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex : 14.08 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.29 cents.

: 14.08 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.29 cents. Passenger Mile Yield : 20.53 cents compared to the 20.14 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 20.53 cents compared to the 20.14 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Fuel Gallons Consumed - Consolidated : 931 Mgal versus 925.1 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 931 Mgal versus 925.1 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) : 20.98 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20 cents.

: 20.98 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20 cents. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $11.13 billion versus $11.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.

: $11.13 billion versus $11.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change. Operating Revenues- Cargo : $178 million compared to the $173.27 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.8% year over year.

: $178 million compared to the $173.27 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.8% year over year. Operating Revenues- Other net: $2.44 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.

Shares of Delta have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.