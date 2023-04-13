Delta (DAL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported revenue of $12.76 billion, up 36.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to -$1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was -13.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Delta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Cost Per Available Seat Mile : 21.25 cents compared to the 19.26 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 21.25 cents compared to the 19.26 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger Revenue Per Available Seat Mile : 16.97 cents compared to the 17.16 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 16.97 cents compared to the 17.16 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) : 20.8 cents versus 20.37 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 20.8 cents versus 20.37 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex : 13.86 cents compared to the 13.75 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 13.86 cents compared to the 13.75 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted - Total unit revenues - TRASM : 19.3 cents compared to the 19.5 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 19.3 cents compared to the 19.5 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Average price per fuel gallon, net of hedging gains : $3.01 compared to the $3.17 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3.01 compared to the $3.17 average estimate based on four analysts. Available seat miles - Consolidated : 61351 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 61725.09 million.

: 61351 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 61725.09 million. Passenger Mile Yield : 20.95 cents compared to the 20.06 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 20.95 cents compared to the 20.06 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Passenger Load Factor : 81% compared to the 84.53% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 81% compared to the 84.53% average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- Other net : $2.14 billion versus $1.94 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.

: $2.14 billion versus $1.94 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change. Operating Revenues- Cargo : $209 million compared to the $286.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.7% year over year.

: $209 million compared to the $286.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.7% year over year. Operating Revenues- Passenger: $10.41 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50.7%.

Shares of Delta have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

