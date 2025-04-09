Delta (DAL) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported $14.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.81 billion, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Delta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Passenger Load Factor : 81.4% compared to the 83.2% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 81.4% compared to the 83.2% average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue passenger miles - Consolidated : 55.68 billion compared to the 56.83 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: 55.68 billion compared to the 56.83 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Available seat miles - Consolidated : 68.4 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of 68.31 billion.

: 68.4 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of 68.31 billion. Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex : 14.44 cents versus the five-analyst average estimate of 14.43 cents.

: 14.44 cents versus the five-analyst average estimate of 14.43 cents. Operating Cost Per Available Seat Mile : 19.69 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 19.3 cents.

: 19.69 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 19.3 cents. Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Domestic : $8.10 billion compared to the $8.05 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.

: $8.10 billion compared to the $8.05 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Pacific : $673 million compared to the $615.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.

: $673 million compared to the $615.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year. Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Latin America : $1.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

: $1.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Atlantic : $1.37 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $11.48 billion compared to the $11.52 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

: $11.48 billion compared to the $11.52 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year. Operating Revenues- Cargo : $208 million versus $189.86 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.

: $208 million versus $189.86 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change. Operating Revenues- Other: $2.35 billion versus $2.29 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.

Shares of Delta have returned -23.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -13.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.