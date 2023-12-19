Delta (DAL) Launches Codeshare Agreement With Israel Carrier

Delta Air Lines DAL and EL AL Israel Airlines have launched a long-term codeshare agreement aimed at providing more convenient travel options for customers flying between the United States and Israel. The agreement involves reciprocal codeshare and frequent flyer benefits, allowing passengers to earn and redeem miles on both carriers. The long-term strategic partnership has taken effect from Dec 18, 2023 for travel beginning Jan 1, 2024.

From Jan 15, both carriers will offer reciprocal benefits to their top-tier frequent flyer members. The benefits include providing preferred seat access, priority check-in and boarding, additional baggage allowance, and lounge access (where applicable).

The partnership makes DAL customers flying from North America eligible to fly on EL AL’s non-stop services from New York-JFK, New York-Newark, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale to Tel Aviv. EL AL’s code will be added to Delta's non-stop Tel Aviv flights (once restored: DAL has canceled flights between the U.S. and Tel Aviv through Mar 29, 2024 because of the ongoing conflict in the region), as well as up to 280 same-day connections via Delta’s U.S. gateways in New York-JFK, Boston and Los Angeles to destinations like Atlanta, Washington DC, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Seattle, Dallas, and Toronto.

The partnership is expected to strengthen Delta's connection to Israel and enhance its global network. We believe that the decision to ink a deal with EL AL is a prudent move by Delta’s management. By expanding its network and improving connectivity, this Atlanta-based carrier can attract more customers and generate additional revenues. The ability to earn and redeem miles on both carriers will also be appealing to frequent flyers, potentially increasing customer loyalty and engagement.

Delta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Air Canada currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An uptick in passenger traffic is aiding ACDVF. Recently, management announced plans to launch a year-round route between Montreal and Madrid.

The service will commence in May 2024 as part of its expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule to cater to increased demand.

SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. SKYW's fleet modernization efforts are commendable. The company's initiatives to reward its shareholders also bode well.



