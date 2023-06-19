Delta (DAL) & LATAM to Begin New US-South America Routes

Delta Air Lines DAL and LATAM Group have decided to expand their joint venture by adding new routes to the combined network between North and South America. The addition of new routes is expected to boost connectivity between the continents, in turn taking advantage of the upbeat air-travel-demand scenario. The move to add tourist-friendly destinations is likely to raise the airlines’ traffic.

As part of the expansion plan, LATAM Airlines Colombia will launch new daily service between Miami and Medellin, starting from Oct 29. On the very day, LATAM Airlines Peru will introduce three-times weekly service between Lima and Atlanta.

Alex Antilla, Delta’s vice president stated, “The mission of Delta and the LATAM group’s partnership is to make travel between our Joint Venture markets in North and South America easier and more enjoyable, and to bring the continents closer than ever.” Beginning from Dec 22, Delta will offer three-times weekly service between Atlanta and Cartagena, Colombia. Delta will also add a second daily flight between Atlanta and Bogota, scheduled to launch on Oct 29.

The new routes will be available for booking from Jun 17 on Delta’s and LATAM’s official websites. The airlines have decided to tap new markets under this partnership. For example, daily flights for Bogota-Orlando will commence on Jul 1. Flights for Sao Paulo-Los Angeles and New York-Rio de Janeiro will take to the skies from Aug 1 and Dec 16, respectively. Following the addition of new routes, Delta’s capacity from its Atlanta hub has more than doubled. Also, capacity from LATAM’s South American hubs have nearly doubled.

Riding on the upbeat traffic scenario, DAL shares have outperformed its industry over the past six months. The stock has gained 30.1% compared with its industry’s 24.2% appreciation. The expansion move is likely to boost its traffic further, in turn, resulting in more stock price appreciation.



