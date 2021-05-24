Delta (DAL) Expands Iceland Service With New Boston Flights

Delta Air Lines DAL expands service to Iceland with a second flight launched recently, connecting Boston, MA with Reykjavik. Earlier this month, the airline resumed its daily service to Iceland from New York-JFK, after the country reopened to U.S. travelers.



Amy Martin, Delta’s managing director – International Network Planning, stated, “As the first European country to reopen to U.S. tourists, we’ve seen increased demand for travel to Iceland this summer versus 2019.” In response to this increased demand, the carrier will begin a third flight to Iceland from Minneapolis, MN this week.



The Boston-Reykjavik nonstop service is operational daily, effective May 20. Apart from expanding Delta’s footprint in Iceland, the service strengthens the company’s connectivity in Boston. This summer, the carrier will operate 85 daily flights from Boston to 37 destinations.

The airline is operating the Boston-Reykjavik route on the Boeing 757 aircraft, which consists of both premium and economy cabins. Customers can enjoy several new in-flight entertainment options and super-fast Wi-Fi.



As per Iceland’s travel rules, visitors are required to either provide proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19. Meanwhile, guests returning to the United States are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result.

