Delta (DAL) Expands Codeshare Agreement With Kenya Airways

Delta Air Lines DAL has expanded its codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways, offering customers wider options to travel to destinations in South, West and East Africa. The agreement builds on the two airlines’ existing codeshare network to offer smooth travel to 39 cities across Africa, the United States and Canada.



As part of the extended agreement, customers can have access to flights operated by Kenya Airways on routes to Monrovia, Liberia; and Freetown, Sierra Leone, where Delta has shared its code. Customers will also have access to Delta-marketed codeshare flights on Kenya Airways’ services from Nairobi to Cape Town, South Africa; Harare, Zimbabwe; and Kigali, Rwanda.



As for Kenya Airways, the airline will offer its customers greater access to the U.S. capital, as well as to Indianapolis, IN, by placing its code on Delta’s services to Washington’s Ronald Regan National Airport and Indianapolis from New York-JFK.

Delta’s move to expand its codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways is prudent, given the continued recovery in air-travel demand as more American get vaccinated and return to the skies.



With Delta and Kenya Airways both being members of the SkyTeam alliance, frequent flyers can earn and redeem miles on both airlines, while Elite Plus travelers may benefit from SkyPriority services.

