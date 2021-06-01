Delta (DAL) Expands Cape Air Partnership, Widens Boston Base

Delta Air Lines DAL has expanded its partnership with regional carrier Cape Air – a Massachusetts-based airline with a fleet of 100 aircraft, operating more than 400 daily flights. As part of the extended partnership, Delta customers can now book Cape Air flights to certain cities along the northeast U.S. coast through the website and app of the former. Moreover, SkyMiles members can earn and redeem miles on eligible Cape Air flights.



In a statement, Delta stated that, “In celebration of the partnership expansion, members will automatically earn 500 bonus miles on each Cape Air-operated flight booked with Delta and flown from now through August 31, 2021.” Delta and Cape Air have a longstanding relationship of 30 years.



Under the partnership, Delta customers can currently fly eligible Cape Air flights operating from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to 11 destinations — Augusta, Bar Harbor, Portland and Rockland in Maine; Hyannis, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Provincetown in Massachusetts; Lebanon, NH; Saranac Lake, NY and Rutland, VT. The enhanced partnership is helping Delta expand its footprint in its Boston, MA hub. Having recently launched a service to Reykjavik, Iceland from Boston, the airline will further begin flights to Rome, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX; Charlotte, NC; Hilton Head, SC; and Traverse City, MI, this year.

