Delta (DAL) Expands 2024 Trans-Atlantic Summer Schedule

Delta Air Lines’ DAL management announced that it aims to operate its largest-ever trans-Atlantic flight schedule ever, in the summer of 2024. We believe that the decision is a prudent one, in view of the fact that international air-travel has come roaring back in the post pandemic scenario.

The Atlanta-based carrier announced that from New York JFK nearly 260 weekly flights will operate to 29 destinations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. As part of the schedule, DAL will launch its nonstop JFK-Naples service on May 23, 2024. The new route complements its existing service to Milan, Venice and Rome.

On the same day, Delta will resume Shannon, Ireland - JFK route, after a five-year COVID-19 induced hiatus. Another new trans-Atlantic service to be introduced from JFK next summer is a nonstop flight to Munich. The flight will operate thrice a week from Apr 9, 2024.

The planned schedule also includes the resumption of Atlanta- Zurich service. Non-stop flights on this route will operate four times a week from May 31, 2024. From Atlanta, DAL aims to operate nearly 180 weekly flights to 21 destinations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Moreover, management aims to extend flights from Los Angeles to Auckland, New Zealand to year-round from the originally planned winter seasonal service. Flights on this route will operate daily from November 2023 to March 2024 and three times weekly from April 2024 to October 2024. DAL also intends to increase operations from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia, to twice-daily from December, 2023.

