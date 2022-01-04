Delta (DAL) Declines 11% in Six Months: What's Pulling it Down?

Shares of Delta Air Lines DAL have declined 11.5% in the past six months primarily due to coronavirus-related uncertainties and escalating fuel prices.

The Omicron-induced multiple flight cancellations during Christmas and New Year have weighed on Delta’s shares lately. The airline has canceled hundreds of flights since Dec 24 owing to a spike in coronavirus cases induced by the Omicron variant, as well as bad weather conditions in parts of the United States. DAL expects about 200 cancellations (Delta mainline and Delta Connection flights) per day for Tuesday and Wednesday. The flight cancellations are likely to have hurt the airline’s already weak passenger revenues (declined 52% in the first nine months of 2021 from the 2019 level) in the fourth quarter of 2021. Results will be available on Jan 13.



Escalating fuel prices are an added headwind for Delta and have contributed to the decline in its shares. With fuel expenses comprising a major chunk of airline expenditures, high fuel costs pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. DAL expects fuel price per gallon (on an adjusted basis) for the December quarter to be $2.05-$2.15. In the third quarter, the company recorded adjusted fuel price of $1.94.



Increase in staffing and employee-related expenses is pushing up Delta’s non-fuel unit costs (up 12% year over year in the first nine months of 2021). This also might have weighed on the shares of the company. For the fourth quarter, DAL expects non-fuel unit costs to increase approximately 7% from the 2019 level.

