Delta (DAL) Cuts Tel Aviv Flights Post Israel-Palestine Clash

Delta Air Lines DAL will not operate flights to Tel Aviv through the current month end. Management arrived at the decision following the fighting between Israel forces and Hamas. The decision to cancel flights extends Delta’s previous travel alert, which suspended flights to Tel Aviv through the current week.

Per the latest travel alert, issued in the wake of the conflict, Delta will issue travel waivers for rebooked flights traveling on or before Nov 30, 2023. In the event of passengers not being able to rebook for a flight on or before the above date, management will allow them to cancel their reservation and use the credit for a new ticket within one year of the original travel date.

Delta, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), is not the only airline to cut flights to Tel Aviv following the attack by Hamas militants on Israel over the weekend. Other U.S. carriers like United Airlines UAL and American Airlines AAL suspended direct flights to Tel Aviv. UAL’s management stated, "Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended until conditions allow them to resume." AAL has currently cancelled flights through Friday.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for Gaza, urging people not to travel to the region. With international travel improving post pandemic, this disruption of operations following the conflict is not at all a welcome development for airlines. Naturally, shares of major carriers dipped on Oct 9.



Shares of Delta, American Airlines and United Airlines declined 4.6%, 4.1% and 4.9%, respectively, on Oct 9 from the closing of Oct 6.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.