Delta (DAL) Aims to Boost Iceland Base With Multiple Routes

In line with its efforts to rebuild international demand, Delta Air Lines DAL intends to boost its global network. To this end, the Atlanta-based carrier aims to add routes to destinations in Iceland from its U.S. hubs.

Owing to this move, passengers will have greater options to visit and enjoy world-renowned hot springs like the Blue Lagoon and the iconic capital city of Reykjavík.

Per its plan to drive its Iceland presence this summer, Delta looks forward to launch daily flights from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Keflavík International Airport (KEF) on May 20. Moreover, the daily flights operated by Delta from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Keflavík will take to the skies again from May 1. Meanwhile, daily flights from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport to Keflavík will resume services on May 27.

Delta’s move to expand its footprint in Iceland seems a prudent approach as the country is the first destination in Europe to welcome Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Notably, to ensure that more and more Americans are immunized, Delta joined Lyft’s LYFT nationwide program to provide rides to the vaccination sites.

Notably, with the growing incidence of vaccination and the subsidence of COVID-19 intensity, air-travel demand is picking up in the United States. As a result, the likes of Southwest Airlines LUV and Spirit Airlines SAVE too recently announced their intension to widen their domestic network.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Get Free Report



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Get Free Report



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.